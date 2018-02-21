Warm weather has people celebrating with ice cream

Ice cream lovers were celebrating the warm weather on Wednesday (WFSB)

On the warmest February day the state has ever seen, many folks are celebrating with ice cream.

Over in Newington, Mortensen's celebrated by running a half-off special.

On Wednesday, Kim Joanis and her grandson Mason put the air conditioning on and drove to the Newington landmark for a scoop.

“Mason doesn't want to go in the house today, Mason wants to stay outside,” Joanis said.

In the 103 years of operation, this was the warmest February day ever and Mortensen's celebrated with half off prices.

“It's been out the door. It's been pretty good,” said owner Chris Mortensen.

But it's also a welcome boost for morale.

“I’m surprised that it's this warm. We just had a few cold weeks before but I love it,” said Emily Sheperd, of Newington.

The ice cream was lifting everyone young and old, out of the winter blues, even if it's just for a few days.

“It's a warm day, I wanted to get an ice cream cone,” said Bob Gillis, of Newington.

“It kind makes me feel like spring is here and summer is right around the corner, but maybe not,” said Michelle Lawrence, of Wallingford.

Maybe not is right, when there's a wintry mix in the forecast for tomorrow.

Read the full forecast here.

