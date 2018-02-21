Record shattering warmth today, but winter returns tomorrow!

AN AMAZING DAY OF RECORD WARMTH!

After a cloudy start, the sun came out in full force this afternoon and the temperature soared to 74 degrees at Bradley International Airport! The record for February 21st was shattered by 11 degrees! The previous record was 63 degrees, set 88 years ago in 1930. Today was also the all-time warmest day on record for the month of February and records date back 113 years! The previous record was 73 degrees, set on February 24th in 1985. Today’s 74 degrees is also a tie for the second warmest temperature on record for the meteorological winter (December, January, and February). 74 degrees was also achieved on December 6th in 2001 and on December 29th in 1984. The all-time warmest temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area for the meteorological winter was 76 degrees, set on December 7th in 1998. We came within 2 degrees of that record today! In Bridgeport, today’s high temperature of 63 degrees was only a record for February 21st. The previous record was 59 degrees, set in 2002. Bridgeport’s all-time record for the month of February is 67 degrees, set in 1997 and previously in 1976.

I should point out that while we often talk about Windsor Locks and Bridgeport when it comes to official records, there were warmer locations in the state today. The temperature reach 77 degrees in Danbury and 76 degrees at the Waterbury/Oxford Airport. The warm spot in Southern New England was Fitchburg, Massachusetts with a high of 80 degrees!

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

A cold front will pass through the state this evening and it will bring an end to the unseasonably warm weather. There is a chance for a shower this evening and temperatures will fall back through the 60s and 50s. Later tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and much cooler. Lows by morning will range from 35-45 from north to south across the state.

THURSDAY…

Winter returns will much colder air, rain, and a wintry mix. Highs will only range from 35-45 from north to south. The morning commute should be mainly dry, but precipitation will develop by afternoon as a wave of low pressure develops on a front to the south of New England. Over Northern Connecticut, the air will be cold enough for a wintry mix, which includes snow and sleet. There may be a slushy accumulation of up to an inch in the higher elevations. Valley locations should just be wet, although some sleet and wet snow will mix in. Precipitation will taper off and end Thursday night as high pressure pushes eastward across New England with colder, drier air. Temperatures will dip into the 20s to near 30 degrees.

FRIDAY…

Another wave of low pressure will develop on the frontal boundary south of New England. It will spread more clouds and rain into Connecticut, but the wet weather should hold off until the afternoon. That should give temperatures the opportunity to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Rain will end by late Friday night and temperatures will bottom out in the 30s.

THE WEEKEND…

Saturday is now looking better. Most of the day should be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Plus, the air will turn milder again with highs in the 50s expected Saturday afternoon. A few showers could reach Connecticut toward evening and a steadier rain will develop Saturday night, but temperatures will stay will above freezing.

A much stronger storm will move into the Northeast on Sunday. That means we can expect a soaking rain. We’ll also be caught in a cool, damp northeasterly flow and highs will be mostly in the 40s. Shoreline communities may have a better shot at reaching 50 degrees.

Rain will end Sunday night and temperatures are expected to drop to the range for 35-40.

NEXT WEEK…

We are looking much better! By Monday, a dry northwesterly breeze will develop and temperatures should reach 50 degrees or slightly higher under a partly sunny sky. The air will turn colder Monday night. Temperatures will dip to near 30 degrees. Thanks to high pressure, Tuesday will likely feature mostly sunny skies, a lighter wind, and highs in the 40s. Wednesday, the last day of February, looks good too although there may be an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to reach 50 degrees, perhaps a little higher.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”