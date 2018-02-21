Record shattering warmth yesterday, it's back to winter today!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Winter is BACK!

Showers will be scattered this afternoon, into the evening hours. For much of the state, it will be a chilly rain… but as colder air filters south on a northerly wind, a transition to a wintry mix including snow, sleet, and freezing rain will be possible – especially in the higher elevations of NW CT, enough to add up to a slushy inch or so. This could have an impact on the evening commute making for slick travel where the transition in precip occurs, elsewhere roads will just be wet.

Tomorrow, another round of rain will be possible in the afternoon/evening.

For the weekend, our forecast is on track: milder and primarily dry Saturday (50 or better), there could be some rain late/at night. Then Sunday still looks to be fairly wet with temps in the 40s.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

-------------------------------

AN AMAZING DAY OF RECORD WARMTH!

After a cloudy start, the sun came out in full force yesterday afternoon and the temperature soared to 77 degrees at Bradley International Airport! The record for February 21st was shattered by 14 degrees! The previous record was 63 degrees, set 88 years ago in 1930. Yesterday was also the all-time warmest day on record for the month of February and records date back 113 years! The previous record was 73 degrees, set on February 24th in 1985. Yesterday's 77 degrees was also the warmest temperature on record for the meteorological winter (December, January, and February). The all-time warmest temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area for the meteorological winter prior to yesterday was 76 degrees, set on December 7th in 1998. In Bridgeport, yesterday’s high temperature of 67 degrees is a new record for February 21st. The previous record was 59 degrees, set in 2002. It also tied Bridgeport’s all-time record high for the month of February, which is 67 degrees, previously set in 1997 and in 1976.

We should point out that while we often talk about Windsor Locks and Bridgeport when it comes to official records, there were other locations in the state yesterday that achieved incredible highs. The temperature reached 77 degrees in Danbury and 76 degrees at the Waterbury/Oxford Airport. The warm spot in Southern New England was Fitchburg, Massachusetts with a high of 80 degrees!

THIS MORNING…

A cold front passed through the state last night, and now we're headed back to winter. It's raining out there this morning, but it's wet, not white as the temperatures are still way above average. Roads are wet, so please be careful driving around this morning.

TODAY…

Winter returns will much colder air, rain, and a wintry mix. Highs will only range from 35-45 from north to south. We've got some rain out there for you this morning. That will come to an end and we'll get a bit of a break, before more rain rolls in ater this morning. The precipitation is the result of a wave of low pressure that's going to develop on a front to the south of New England. Over Northern Connecticut, the air will be cold enough for a wintry mix, which includes snow and sleet. There may be a slushy accumulation of up to an inch or two in the higher elevations. There could even be an inch of slushy snow in other parts of Northern CT. Precipitation will taper off and end tonight as high pressure pushes eastward across New England with colder, drier air. Temperatures will dip into the 20s to near 30 degrees.

FRIDAY…

Another wave of low pressure will develop on the frontal boundary south of New England. It will spread more clouds and rain into Connecticut, but the wet weather should hold off until the afternoon. That should give temperatures the opportunity to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Rain will end tomorrow night as temperatures bottom out in the 30s.

THE WEEKEND…

Saturday is now looking better. Most of the day should be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Plus, the air will turn milder again with highs in the 50s expected Saturday afternoon. A few showers could reach Connecticut toward evening and a steadier rain will develop Saturday night, but temperatures will stay will above freezing.

A much stronger storm will move into the Northeast on Sunday. That means we can expect a soaking rain. We’ll also be caught in a cool, damp northeasterly flow as highs remain in the 40s. Shoreline communities may have a better shot at reaching 50 degrees.

Rain will end Sunday night. Temperatures are expected to drop between 35 and 40 degrees.

NEXT WEEK…

We are looking much better! By Monday, a dry northwesterly breeze will develop and temperatures should reach 50 degrees or slightly higher under a partly sunny sky. The air will turn colder Monday night. Temperatures will dip to near 30 degrees. Thanks to high pressure, Tuesday will likely feature mostly sunny skies, a lighter wind, and highs in the 40s. Wednesday, the last day of February, looks good too although there may be an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to reach 50 degrees, perhaps a little higher.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

