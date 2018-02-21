Warm weather is perfect for crews to repair potholes

During the warmer weather, crews are working to repair potholes (WFSB)

Wednesday was the perfect day for crews to patch up those nasty potholes plaguing drivers across the state.

This is an exceptionally bad year for potholes, and crews are going out every chance they get.

“It banged and it scared me and surprised me and it made my windshield wipers come on inside my vehicle. It’s pretty dangerous too,” said Steven Dion, of New Britain.

Many of the craters are hard to avoid, like one on Charter Road in Wethersfield.

“They’re huge. You can drive to the stop sign behind me and run right into a pothole it does a lot of damage to your car,” said Norma Brown, of New Britain.

While a 70-degree day meant a walk in the park or relaxing on the grass for some, the public works department in New Britain got right to work filling holes.

“We put it down hot and it seems to stick in the holes a little bit better. More of a permanent patch,” said Troy Grenier, streets general foreman for the New Britain Dept. of Public Works.

Crews in New Britain patch between 20 to 30 potholes on dry days like Wednesday.

Grenier says the rain and fluctuating temps damaged roads and made for an exceptionally bad year for potholes.

“We’re trying to keep up with the complaints and the trouble spots. We’re out there every day patching them the best we can,” Grenier said.

If you know of a bad pothole in New Britain you can record it online or call public works.

You can also report a pothole on the Channel 3 app here.

