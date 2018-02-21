PD: Man accused of multiple sexual offenses in two towns

Manchester police have arrested a man who is facing sex assault charges.

Earlier this month, 58-year-old Michael Calabrese was arrested on a warrant for first-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault.

Police said the warrant stems from an ongoing investigation being done by officers in Vernon and Manchester.

Calabrese has been charged with multiple sex offenses for incidents in both towns.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.