Newtown students join others in demand for change

Protesters rally against gun violence on the steps of the old Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

After the school shooting in Florida last week, students in Newtown say they are witnessing history.

Perhaps no one understands what Stoneman Douglas students are going through quite like kids from Newtown.

“Since what happened at Sandy Hook, it feels the same like you feel bad for these kids because you went through the same experience,” said Tommy Murray, a Newtown High School student.

“It's definitely something that you are reminded of when you drive through by Sandy Hook, and you see the green ribbons. You're just reminded of like this strength and overcoming that this town did,” said Jackson Mittleman, a student at Newtown High School.

He and Murray are the co-chairs of the Junior Newtown Action Alliance.

They were both in middle school during the Sandy Hook tragedy so the shooting in Florida opened old scars.

But within hours, they knew they needed to wipe their eyes and take action.

The boys helped organize a vigil at Newtown High School on Friday night, to memorialize the victims and stand with the survivors because they remember how meaningful it was to them when other communities sent love and support.

That’s just a start. They also want to work with the Stoneman Douglas students who have spoken out to help end gun violence.

The students are also part of the organizing committee for the national school walk out.

Their biggest goal is impacting gun reform legislation and helping elect leaders who will help them achieve it.

