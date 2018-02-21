'Incident' prompts extra police at Wallingford school Thursday

Police in Colchester said they arrested a suspect who implied a high school in town would be the target of an active shooter.More >
Police in Colchester said they arrested a suspect who implied a high school in town would be the target of an active shooter.More >
Ryan Robert Debruyne has been charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism and was arraigned in court on Tuesday.More >
Ryan Robert Debruyne has been charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism and was arraigned in court on Tuesday.More >
The attention has given him a powerful platform -- but it has also made him the subject of smear campaigns and demonstrably false conspiracy theories.More >
The attention has given him a powerful platform -- but it has also made him the subject of smear campaigns and demonstrably false conspiracy theories.More >
A young girl in Colorado had a rough start to her birthday after the kids she invited to her party never showed up.More >
A young girl in Colorado had a rough start to her birthday after the kids she invited to her party never showed up.More >
People more likely to get a severe salmonella infection include pregnant women, young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.More >
People more likely to get a severe salmonella infection include pregnant women, young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.More >
State police released the identities of two people found dead in a home in Essex.More >
State police released the identities of two people found dead in a home in Essex.More >
A type of rodeo event coming to the Yard Goats stadium was quickly canceled after it turned into a firestorm on social media.More >
A type of rodeo event coming to the Yard Goats stadium was quickly canceled after it turned into a firestorm on social media.More >
Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Essex. Officers responded to a home on Prospect Street on Tuesday afternoon for a well-being check.More >
Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Essex. Officers responded to a home on Prospect Street on Tuesday afternoon for a well-being check.More >
You can't bring large bags inside any of their theaters across the country.More >
You can't bring large bags inside any of their theaters across the country.More >
After a cloudy and foggy start, the sun is expected to break through and move those temps up to record breaking levels!More >
After a cloudy and foggy start, the sun is expected to break through and move those temps up to record breaking levels!More >