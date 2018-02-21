'Incident' prompts extra police at Wallingford school Thursday

Police in Wallingford are stepping up their presence at Sheehan High School on Thursday.

This comes after what police would only call "an incident" on Wednesday, however, they said there is no threat to the school community at this time.

An additional officer will be at Sheehan at the beginning of school on Thursday out of precaution.

