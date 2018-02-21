'Whiteboard message' prompts extra police at Wallingford school Thursday

Police in Wallingford stepped up their presence at Sheehan High School on Thursday.

Sheehan principal Rosemary Duthie said an inappropriate message was found on a classroom whiteboard.

"We were also informed later in the day of comments that were circulating among some students," Duthie wrote in a letter to families. "We conducted an investigation along with the Wallingford Police Department to determine the origin of the message and validity of the comments."

They said there is no threat to the school community at this time.

"We will continue to work with the Wallingford Police Department," Duthie continued. "To this end, there will be a police presence at our school [Thursday] to help allay any concerns. We remain dedicated to ensuring the safety of all students and staff at Sheehan High School."

