One-car crash closes section of I-395

A single car crash has closed a section of interstate 395 in Waterford early Thursday morning.

According to state police, the vehicle crashed shortly after 3 a.m. in the area of exit 2 in Waterford. The southbound lanes are closed as a result of the crash.

Police said there are injuries to the driver, but did not know the man's condition. There was no time frame on when the road will reopen.

