One killed in Waterford crash

One person was killed in a crash on I-395 south in Waterford. (WFSB)

One person was killed following a single-car crash on Interstate-395 in Waterford.

State police identified the victim as Stephen Wilmot of Uncasville.

Wilmot was the only person in the car at the time.

According to state police, the vehicle crashed shortly after 3 a.m. in the area of exit 2.

The southbound lanes were closed as a result. They reopened around 5:40 a.m.

Drivers had to loop off of the highway.

Police said there are injuries to the driver, but did not know the man's condition.

A Channel 3 crew drying past the scene spotted a car that appeared to have smashed into a guardrail.

A cause has not been released.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.