One killed in Waterford crash

One person was killed following a single-car crash on Interstate-395 in Waterford.

According to state police, the vehicle crashed shortly after 3 a.m. in the area of exit 2.

The southbound lanes were closed as a result. They reopened around 5:40 a.m.

Drivers had to loop off of the highway.

Police said there are injuries to the driver, but did not know the man's condition.

A Channel 3 crew drying past the scene spotted a car that appeared to have smashed into a guardrail.

The victim has not yet been identified.

A cause has not been released.

