A soggy Friday afternoon is on tap

After a couple of days of record-breaking warmth, winter made a comeback on Thursday.

The rain and wintry mix started moving into the state on Thursday afternoon, as temperatures fell back into the 30s.

As a precaution on Thursday morning, school districts posted early dismissals.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said conditions would improve as the evening went on, and they have.

The precipitation has moved out of the state, leaving behind accumulation in some towns, like 1.5 inches in Canaan, and 1 inch in Sharon and Staffordville.

Elsewhere saw a slushy accumulation, mainly on grassy surfaces.

Along the I-95 corridor, it was just wet.

"There should be some partial clearing overnight and that will allow temperatures to dip into the 20s to near 30 degrees," DePrest said.

There could be some icy spots as the night goes on.

More clouds and rain are in the forecast for Friday; however, the wet weather should hold off until the afternoon.

"That should give temperatures the opportunity to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s," DePrest said.

Rain will end by late Friday night, and temperatures bottom out in the 30s.

Most of Saturday should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will be in the 50s by Saturday afternoon.

"A few showers could reach Connecticut toward evening then a steadier rain will develop Saturday night," DePrest said, adding that temperatures will stay above freezing.

A stronger storm is on the horizon for Sunday.

"That means we can expect a soaking rain," DePrest said.

Temps will reach into the 40s for interior Connecticut and close to the 50s for the shoreline.

The rain ends Sunday night and the mercury will drop back to between 35 and 40 degrees.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

