Back to winter: Rain, wintry mix expected today

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

After a couple of days of record-breaking warmth, it's back to winter on Thursday.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said rain will roll in on Thursday morning thanks to a front that developed to the south of New England.

"Over northern Connecticut, the air will be cold enough for a wintry mix, which includes snow and sleet," Haney said. "There may be a slushy accumulation of up to an inch or two in the higher elevations."

Track it with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

High temperatures will only range from 35 to 45 degrees.

Precipitation comes to an end by Thursday night, but at the expense of colder and drier air.

Temperatures should dip into the 20s.

More clouds and rain are in the forecast for Friday; however, the wet weather should hold off until the afternoon.

"That should give temperatures the opportunity to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s," Haney said. "Rain will end [Friday] night as temperatures bottom out in the 30s."

Most of Saturday should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

"The air will turn milder again with highs in the 50s expected Saturday afternoon," Haney said. "A few showers could reach Connecticut toward evening and a steadier rain will develop Saturday night, but temperatures will stay will above freezing."

A stronger storm is on the horizon for Sunday.

"That means we can expect a soaking rain," Haney said.

Temps will reach into the 40s for interior Connecticut and close to the 50s for the shoreline.

The rain ends Sunday night and the mercury will drop back to between 35 and 40 degrees.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.