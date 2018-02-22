5 boys charged with sexting at Stonington High School

Five teenage boys have been charged with sexting at Stonington High School.

Stonington police said they began investigating the sharing of inappropriate photos in early February.

A number of cell phones were turned over to officers.

Investigators also interviewed students.

A letter was sent home to parents from school officials at that time to alert them of the investigation. It stated that a small number of students were involved.

"The safety and emotional well-being of our students is our top priority," the letter said. "With that said, we as a community need to exercise discretion and not make this the topic of online discussion groups that could be more damaging to our kids. We have in the past and will continue to have frank and open discussions with our students to protect them and to minimize this type of electronic activity."

Sexting is a misdemeanor in Connecticut and is punishable by up to a year in jail.

Police determined that the state's sexting laws were violated in this case.

"What parent's probably don't know is that there are ways that children are hiding these apps under different 'for my eyes only' accounts," said Liz Vino Greene, a Stonington parent. "They're hiding them under different apps."

Police said all five students who were charged are juveniles.

