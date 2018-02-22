Former Jerry Springer body guard charged with drunk driving in CT

Steven Wilkos was arrested for DUI after a one-vehicle crash in Darien back in January. (Darien police)

A man once known for protecting TV host Jerry Springer from harm was charged with driving under the influence following a one-car crash.

Steven Wilkos crashed his vehicle on West Avenue in Darien on Jan 21, according to police.

The crash was discovered by a patrolling officer.

Wilkos had to be transported to Stamford Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Over the course of the investigation, police said they determined that Wilkos had a blood-alcohol content level of .29. The legal limit in Connecticut is .08.

A warrant was applied for and granted.

After learning of it, police said Wilkos turned himself in to Darien Police Headquarters on Wednesday night.

He was charged with operating under the influence and failure to drive right.

He posted a court-ordered $1,500 bond and was released.

Wilkos was given a court date of March 5 in Stamford.

