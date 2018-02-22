Former Meriden mayor to announce run for Congress

Former Meriden Mayor Manny Santos said he'll announce a run for Congress on Thursday. (WFSB file)

A former mayor in Meriden said he'll be running to represent the state's 5th Congressional District this November.

Manny Santos, a Republican, is looking to challenge incumbent Rep. Elizabeth Esty.

He's expected to make an official announcement on Thursday.

Santos was Meriden's first Republican mayor in decades.

Santos said he is qualified to voiced the concerns of Connecticut's citizens in Congress.

