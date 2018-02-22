Car slams into Middlesex Hospital, 1 hurt

A car slammed into the ER at Middlesex Hospital. (WFSB)

A car slammed into Middlesex Hospital in Middletown and caught fire on Thursday morning.

One person was hurt, according to dispatchers.

It happened at the emergency room entrance on Crescent Street around 10 a.m.

City officials said there will be a briefing about what happened at City Hall around noon.

The hospital is in "emergency operations mode," hospital officials said.

The Life Star emergency helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

However, it's unclear how serious the person's injuries are.

Channel 3 has a crew there. It saw the emergency room door pushed in with the car inside as well as shattered glass.

Several fire departments were called for mutual aid.

