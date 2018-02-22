Nationwide social media threat 'hoax' prompts precautions at Simsbury High School

A social media threat forced Simsbury school officials to activate their "lock out" procedure on Thursday morning.

Police said around 7:30 a.m., they were alerted that the threat was possibly related to Simsbury High School.

However, they said they later determined that the social media post was part of a nationwide hoax.

Several students told the school resource officer and staff about it.

However, the threat was not specific to Simsbury schools and was vague, according to police.

The school and police worked together to ensure the safety of students during the incident, police said.

Additional uniformed officers were present on Thursday.

