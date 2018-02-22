Tractor trailer crash closes Hamden street

A tractor trailer crash closed a portion of State Street in Hamden. (Hamden police)

A street in Hamden was closed on Thursday afternoon after a tractor trailer crashed.

Police said it happened as the tractor trailer was rolling out of the WB Mason parking lot across State Street and onto railroad tracks.

State Street was closed between Foote and Fernwood, according to police.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.