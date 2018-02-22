I-95 south closed in Waterford due to crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

I-95 south closed in Waterford due to crash

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Interstate 95 south is closed in Waterford because of a crash.

The Department of Transportation said the crash involved a tractor trailer and multiple vehicles.

It happened between exits 81 and 80.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

