I-95 south in Waterford reopens following crash

I-95 south in Waterford has reopened after a crash closed it on Thursday.

The Department of Transportation said the crash involved a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles.

It happened between exits 81 and 80.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

