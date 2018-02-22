Hospitals take precautions after man drives into Middlesex emergency dept.

Jersey barriers were seen set up outside the emergency room at MidState Medical Center (WFSB)

After a man drove a car into the emergency department of Middlesex Hospital on Thursday, other hospitals across the state are taking safety precautions.

Police said Steven Ellam intentionally drove a car into Middlesex Hospital, and then lit himself on fire. It happened around 10 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The hospital was placed in an "emergency operations mode," hospital officials said.

According to Middletown Mayor Dan Drew, the act was intentional. He added that gas cans were found in the suspect's car.

Police said no threat was made to the hospital before this incident.

Officials at Yale-New Haven Hospital said they had added additional security at all emergency department entrances as a precautionary measure.

Jersey barriers were seen being set up outside the emergency department at MidState Medical Center on Thursday afternoon.

Hartford Healthcare Officials said this is being done as a precaution at all six of their hospitals, but they do not believe there is any imminent threat at this time.

Officials said after seeing what happened at Middlesex, they are making safety improvements.

“Safety is the first of our core values. We are committed to maintaining safe workplaces across Hartford HealthCare, and we are dedicated to the safety and security of our patients and colleagues across our system," a spokesperson said.

Officials at St. Francis Hospital told Channel 3 they already have barriers outside their emergency department, but will be stepping up their security efforts.

Someone drove into Hartford Hospital's emergency department on Monday evening. There were no injuries. The driver was waiting outside for a family member when he was startled by a knock on the car window and hit the gas. No charges were filed.

