Serious crash closes part of Route 2 in Marlborough

A serious crash has closed part of Route 2 eastbound in Marlborough.

Tolland County dispatchers said the crash happened on Route 2 east, prior to exit 15.

The car involved reportedly went off an overpass. Dispatchers said three people were ejected.

Life-threatening injuries were reported.

