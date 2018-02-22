Serious injuries reported in Route 2 crash in Marlborough

Crews responded to a serious crash on Route 2 in Marlborough (WFSB)

A serious crash closed part of Route 2 eastbound in Marlborough on Thursday afternoon.

Tolland County dispatchers said the crash happened on Route 2 east, prior to exit 15. The highway has since reopened.

The car involved reportedly went off an overpass, Connecticut State Police said.

Dispatchers said three people were ejected.

Life-threatening injuries were reported.

