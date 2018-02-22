Three people seriously injured in Marlborough crash

Crews responded to a serious crash on Route 2 in Marlborough (WFSB)

Three people were seriously injured in a crash in Marlborough on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on Route 2 east, prior to exit 15.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a car with three occupants ejected, having suffered life-threatening injuries.

One was found with a gunshot wound, and a firearm was found inside the vehicle.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Connecticut State Police said the crash remains under investigation.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.