The wintry mix ends tonight, but it won't be quiet for long!

After yesterday’s preview of June, winter made a strong comeback today. Rain, sleet, and snow fell across the state this afternoon and temperatures fell back through the 30s. Highs for the day were in the 40s and 50s, but those readings occurred in the pre-dawn hours.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Weather conditions will improve. Precipitation will end this evening and temperatures will be in the 30s in most locations. The higher elevations will likely end up with 1-2” of snow. Elsewhere, there could be a slushy accumulation, mainly on grassy surfaces. The I-95 corridor will be just wet. There should be some partial clearing overnight and that will allow temperatures to dip into the 20s to near 30 degrees. We’ll have to watch out for icy spots on untreated surfaces.

FRIDAY…

Tomorrow morning looks ok. We’ll probably see a little sunshine, but it won’t last long. Another wave of low pressure will spread clouds and rain into Connecticut, but the wet weather should hold off until the afternoon. That should give temperatures the opportunity to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Still, there could be a few pockets of freezing rain in portions of Northern Connecticut. Rain will end by late Friday night and temperatures will bottom out in the 30s.

THE LAST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…

Saturday will be the better of the 2 weekend days. Most of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Plus, the air will turn milder again with highs in the 50s Saturday afternoon. A few showers could reach Connecticut toward evening then a steadier rain will develop Saturday night. However, temperatures will stay above freezing. That means we won’t have to worry about icy roads.

A much stronger storm will move into the Northeast on Sunday. That means we can expect a soaking rain. Rainfall totals could range from 0.50” to over 1.0” in some locations before the wet weather tapers off to drizzle later in the day. We’ll also be caught in a cool northeasterly flow and that will keep highs in the range of 40-45. There may be areas of fog as well.

Any lingering showers and drizzle will end later Sunday night as a drier northwesterly flow develops.

NEXT WEEK…

Monday will be nice with partly sunny skies and a dry northwesterly breeze. However, the northwesterly flow will not usher in colder air. In fact, temperatures will likely reach the 50s. The air will turn a little colder Monday night and temperatures will dip to near 30 degrees.

Thanks to high pressure, Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies, a lighter wind, and highs near 50.

Wednesday, the last day of February, looks good too although there may be an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon. A few rain showers may arrive toward evening. Temperatures are expected to reach 50 degrees once again.

Thursday could be an interesting day, but that depends on the track of a coastal storm to the south of New England. For now, we are forecasting rain or a wintry mix. The atmosphere may be cold enough for sleet and snow in parts of the state.

A RECAP OF YESTERDAY’S RECORD SHATTERING WARMTH!

The temperature soared to 77 degrees at Bradley International Airport! The record for February 21st was shattered by 14 degrees! The previous record was 63 degrees, set 88 years ago in 1930. It was also the all-time warmest day on record for the month of February and records date back 113 years! The previous record was 73 degrees, set on February 24th in 1985. Plus, it was the all-time record high for the meteorological winter (December, January, and February)! The previous record was 76 degrees, which was set on December 7th in 1998. In Bridgeport, the high was 67 degrees. That broke the February 21st record by 8 degrees. The previous record was 59 degrees, set in 2002. 67 degrees was also a tie for Bridgeport’s all-time record for the month of February, which was previously set in in 1976 and in 1977.

