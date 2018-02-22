Local tech company hoping net neutrality is saved

The federal government's push to rollback internet regulations known at net neutrality is getting close to becoming a reality.

A local tech start-up company in New Haven said it could impact everyone long term.

The FCC officially published its repeal on Thursday meaning net neutrality, the rules prohibiting internet providers from playing favorites, is slated to end in just 60 days.

For Ben Berkowtiz and his crew at the New Haven based start up, SeeClickFix, an internet platform which helps users get in contact with their local governments about problems, said it's important the internet stays that way.

"We're talking about the speed of access to any one website on the internet and I think today from a consumer perspective you probably don't notice the difference immediately, but long term it could really stagnate invention in this country," Berkowitz said.

In December, the Federal Communications Commission, voted to repeal net neutrality, specifically the rules put in place two years ago prohibiting broadband providers from blocking web traffic, slowing it down, or demanding payment for faster passage.

On Thursday, Senator Richard Blumenthal, who said the Senate is one vote short in its effort to save net neutrality, visited a few start up companies in New Haven.

"The internet has to be a neutral place, it has to be a level playing field, everybody had to have equal access. Speed and cost, that's what's important, everybody should be guaranteed it," Blumenthal said.

But the FCC has stated repealing net neutrality will actually restore internet problems.

With internet providers arguing, rolling back the regulations would allow them to upgrade networks.

According to Berkowitz, who's business depends on the internet, said it could be a game changer and not for the good.

"All the benefit that we've gotten from the internet that has made life easier, potentially that changes without net neutrality and that matters to all of us," Berkowitz said.

Blumenthal said if they get the extra vote the Senate needs, it would go onto the House. He stressed if they fall short in Congress, it's likely this issue will be taken up in court.

