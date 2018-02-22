Lawmakers to hold hearing on bill opening up casino process

Connecticut lawmakers will hold a public hearing after all on whether to allow a proposed competitive process for building Connecticut's first casino on non-tribal land.

The General Assembly's Public Safety Committee voted 18-6 on Thursday in favor of holding the hearing in the coming weeks, despite objections from the committee's Democratic and Republican Senate co-chairmen.

The proposal originally did not appear on the panel's agenda, but Democratic Rep. Jeffrey Berger of Waterbury pushed for the hearing.

Bridgeport and New Haven lawmakers are advocating for a competitive process, despite the legislature throwing its support last year behind a proposed tribal casino in East Windsor.

That project has since been delayed, pending federal approvals.

MGM Resorts has advocated for the open process, saying it wants to build a casino complex in Bridgeport.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.