CT students speak out against gun violence

Connecticut students are speaking out against gun violence and saying prayers are not enough.

This comes after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida and hundreds of other mass school shootings across the country.

Right after the tragic shooting in Florida, students there started demanding something be done. They don’t want to go to school and be worried about being killed.

Connecticut students feel they have the power to make a change as well.

“It takes these events for us all to come together and try to make a difference,” said Pedro DeJesus, an East Hartford High School senior.

East Hartford High School students are very aware of the violence, and they’re hoping the latest mass shooting in Florida causes enough outrage to change gun laws.

“We have an obligation to our students to make sure they feel safe and secure,” said Fran Rabinowitz, CAPSS Executive Director.

The shooting at Sandy Hook caused many schools to improve security, but education leaders said we must do a better job at funding mental health and counseling.

Congress has been so gridlocked they have not even had one debate on how to reduce gun violence, mainly gun control.

President Trump is now saying that universal background checks should be considered and raising the age to 21 to buy a gun.

Trump has also suggested teachers being trained and carrying guns.

“There are so many issues with that, including the fact many teachers don’t want guns in the first place. We need better ideas,” said Robert Rader, CABE Executive Director.

“I don’t think teachers should be trained in firearms, I think it would cause more harm than good,” said Mark Damschi, an East Hartford High School senior.

Hannah Rivera, an East Hartford High School senior said it congress fails to act, students can still be heard.

“We are going to be the ones who speak up, go out, and vote, and go do what we need to do,” Rivera said.

A March Against Gun Violence will be held on March 14 in Washington, DC. The march was organized by teachers and students. Some of the students from East Hartford High School plan to be there.

