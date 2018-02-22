PD: Woman brought heroin to boyfriend in hospital

A New Britain woman is facing charges after police said she brought heroin to her boyfriend, who was a patient in the hospital.

Police said they responded to the emergency room at St. Francis Hospital for the report of a heroin overdose.

The patient injected himself with heroin and overdosed. Police said hospital staff administered Narcan, and he regained consciousness.

Police said 22-year-old Angelica Cierniewski told police she brought the heroin into the emergency room to give to her boyfriend.

She was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence.

The patient remains in the hospital and is in stable condition.

