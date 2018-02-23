Investigation into Middlesex Hospital attack continues, suspect still in hospital

A man who intentionally drove into a hospital in Middletown, lit himself on fire and streamed the whole incident on Facebook remained in critical condition on Friday.

Middlesex Hospital said on Friday that it is installing barriers in front of its emergency department entrance and at two other locations in Marlborough and Westbrook.

"The Hospital continues to assess whether barriers are needed at other Middlesex facilities," it said in a statement.

According to police 27-year-old Steven Ellam intentionally rammed into Middlesex Hospital's emergency room entrance around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Friday, the ER remained closed until further notice. As of about 8:45 a.m. on Friday, however, visitors were allowed back to the hospital.

The hospital said it will do its best to help patients who walk in with a problem; however, it said patients should visit the hospitals emergency departments in Marlborough and Westbrook if possible.

"The Hospital has also canceled non-emergency surgeries and outpatient lab tests and radiology tests that were scheduled to take place at the Hospital [Friday]," officials said.

Police called Ellam's incident isolated. They've been trying to piece together a timeline of what happened and figure out why he did it.

Eyewitnesses recorded video of the scene as police and firefighters arrived.

Their footage showed shattered glass and a vehicle on fire. See pictures of the scene here.

The crash prompted increased security at schools and other nearby facilities.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies also spent much of Thursday at the suspect's home on Milardo Lane in Middletown.

Police said Ellam has a lengthy criminal history in the state that dates back to 2008.

That history includes being charged with driving under the influence and assault.

It appears Ellam wanted all of Facebook to watch what unfolded at the hospital on Thursday.

Police say Ellam intentionally crashed his car into the hospital. He did it while streaming to a live audience on Facebook Live.

Michael Detoro was one of the first few people to view the video after it went live before it was seen and shared by thousands.

"We have a couple of the same circle of friends I think. He sent out a lot of friend requests before he did it and he posted it on Facebook Live,” Detoro said. "Scared, like shock, I had chills the first time I saw it when I heard him screaming I just don't know it was scary."

Channel 3 contacted Facebook, who said they have been working to take any shared videos down due to the disturbing nature but it has spread to other websites.

Ellam was taken by life star to Bridgeport Hospital where he is still listed in critical condition.

"He just wanted people to watch him I guess he had a message he felt,” Detoro said. "I feel terrible for the family and all of his friends. I mean it was a sad story it wasn't a happy ending in this one,” Detoro said.

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of this story.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.