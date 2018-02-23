Middlesex Hospital suspect remains in critical condition

A man who intentionally drove into a hospital in Middletown, lit himself on fire and streamed the whole incident on Facebook remained in critical condition on Friday.

According to police 27-year-old Steven Ellam intentionally rammed into Middlesex Hospital's emergency room entrance around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Friday, the ER remained closed until further notice. It also asked for no visitors as investigators continue to work.

Police called Ellam's incident isolated. They've been trying to piece together a timeline of what happened and figure out why he did it.

Eyewitnesses recorded video of the scene as police and firefighters arrived.

Their footage showed shattered glass and a vehicle on fire. See pictures of the scene here.

The crash prompted increased security at schools and other nearby facilities.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies also spent much of Thursday at the suspect's home on Milardo Lane in Middletown.

Police said Ellam has a lengthy criminal history in the state that dates back to 2008.

That history includes being charged with driving under the influence and assault.

