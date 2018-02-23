Middlesex Hospital suspect remains in critical condition

Officials have identified the name of a man who reportedly drove a car into Middlesex Hospital and lit himself on fire Thursday morning.More >
A New Britain woman is facing charges after police said she brought heroin to her boyfriend, who was a patient in the hospital.More >
A man once known for protecting TV host Jerry Springer from harm was charged with driving under the influence following a one-car crash.More >
The public defender's office filed a motion with the court to determine whether 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz was eligible for a taxpayer-funded defense.More >
After a man drove a car into the emergency department of Middlesex Hospital on Thursday, other hospitals across the state are taking safety precautions.More >
A good Samaritan rescued a 12-year-old girl after a woman attempted to kidnap her, police said.More >
The deputy who was on duty at a high school where 17 people were massacred waited outside the building for about four minutes without ever going in, the Broward County Sheriff saidMore >
A serious crash closed part of Route 2 eastbound in Marlborough on Thursday afternoon.More >
The 17-year-old claimed his comment was a joke but the sheriff's department is taking every potential threat seriously.More >
The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
