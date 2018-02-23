Stolen vehicle crash closes road on West Hartford/Hartford line

A stolen vehicle crash closed Fern and North Beacon streets on the West Hartford/Hartford line Friday morning. (WFSB)

A stolen vehicle crash closed down an intersection on the West Hartford-Hartford line Friday morning.

According to police, it happened on Fern and North Beacon streets around 5:30 a.m.

The area was closed while investigators pieced together what happened.

A 20-year-old was taken to St. Francis Hospital and is facing charges. It's unclear if that person was the driver.

There were multiple people inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police said it was stolen out of Simsbury.

They are looking for the other people who were in it.

The crash followed two other stolen vehicle crashes that happened in Hartford earlier this week.

One happened at the intersection of Ward and Zion streets. The other took place near Trinity College.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.