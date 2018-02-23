More rain on tap this weekend

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

Connecticut ends the week on a wet note, but the wet weather continues this weekend.

Rain will come to an end this evening, and conditions will improve.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said a few icy spots could develop on some untreated surfaces.

Saturday is the better of the two weekend days, with a mix of clouds and sun.

The mercury could hit 50 degrees by Saturday afternoon.

"A storm will move across the Northern Great Lakes and a warm front will move up the coast toward Southern New England. However, the warm front will stall to the south of Connecticut," DePrest said.

Rain will likely develop Saturday night, and it will be heavy at times Sunday morning.

"Sleet and pockets of freezing rain are likely in portions of Northern Connecticut where the air will be the coldest. Rain will taper off to drizzle later Sunday afternoon," DePrest said.

Temperatures will be in the 30s to near 40.

Fog could develop as well.

"Rainfall totals are expected to range from 0.50” to 1.0”, but there could be locally higher amounts over 1.0"," DePrest said.

Drizzle lingers on Sunday evening.

