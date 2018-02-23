Rain returns this afternoon and again over the weekend

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

The fact that the sun is out on Friday morning shouldn't fool anyone.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said it's just temporary because clouds and rain will spread back into the state.

"The wet weather should hold off until early [Friday] afternoon," Haney said. "That should give temperatures the opportunity to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Still, there could be a few pockets of freezing rain in portions of northern Connecticut."

Haney said the rain should end by Friday night.

Temps will bottom out in the 30s.

"[Saturday] will be the better of the two weekend days," Haney said. "Most of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine."

The mercury could hit 50 degrees by Saturday afternoon.

"A few showers could reach Connecticut toward [the] evening then a steadier rain will develop [Saturday] night," Haney said.

Temperatures should stay above freezing, so icy roads should not be an issue.

A much stronger storm arrives on Sunday.

"We can expect a soaking rain," Haney said. "Rainfall totals could range from half an inch to over an inch in some locations before the wet weather tapers off to drizzle later in the day."

Highs for the day should range from between 40 and 45 degrees.

Fog could also develop.

"Any lingering showers and drizzle will end later Sunday night as a drier northwesterly flow develops," Haney said.

