Police presence added to Bloomfield school after New Mexico thre - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Police presence added to Bloomfield school after New Mexico threat

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB file) (WFSB file)
BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) -

A threatening social media post prompted an added police presence at Bloomfield High School on Friday.

However, the threat was not aimed at the school in Connecticut, according to school officials.

It was meant for a school in New Mexico.

Bloomfield school officials said an arrest was made there.

Parents were urged to bring their students to school on Friday.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.