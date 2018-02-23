Students walk out of Moodus school to bring attention to gun laws

Students at the Nathan Hale-Ray School in Moodus staged a walkout against gun violence on Friday. (WFSB)

Students walked out of a high school in Moodus on Friday to bring attention to a national gun control fight.

The students at Nathan Hale-Ray School walked out around 7:30 a.m.

They said it was a rally against gun violence in schools following the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, FL on Feb. 14.

Students around the country have been staging marches and rallies in an effort to provoke lawmakers into action.

Channel 3 will have more on this story throughout the day.

