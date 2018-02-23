Liberty Bank experiences deposit issue

Liberty Bank said it is experiencing an issue with some direct deposits and external transfers.

The bank posted to its social media accounts on Friday morning that it was aware of the issue.

"It will appear as though a deposit went in and then was withdrawn," the bank posted to Twitter. "This should be resolved later this morning and we apologize for this delay."

Some customers also took to social media to post that they were affected.

