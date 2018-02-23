Liberty Bank resolves deposit issue

Liberty Bank experienced an issue with some direct deposits and external transfers on Friday.

The bank posted to its social media accounts on Friday morning that it was aware of the issue.

"It will appear as though a deposit went in and then was withdrawn," the bank posted to Twitter. "This should be resolved later this morning and we apologize for this delay."

Some customers also took to social media to post that they were affected.

In some cases, customers' paychecks appeared to have been deposited by their company, but then withdrawn.

Liberty Bank says it the problem was with a third-party company that handles direct deposits.

Other banks that use the same service experienced the issue as well.

The problem was resolved by the afternoon.

