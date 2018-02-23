Website ranks Connecticut's safest school districts

A website that ranks schools released its list of this year's safest school districts.

Niche.com posted 2018's Safest School Districts in Connecticut.

It said it made the list based on a "rigorous analysis of data from the U.S. Department of Education" and millions of reviews from both students and parents.

Niche weighed factors like its website user surveys, student expenses, absenteeism, school suspensions, expulsions, law enforcement referrals and school-related arrests.

The Monroe, Newtown and Glastonbury School districts rounded out the top three.

See the top 15 here.

Check out the complete study here.

