Police interviewing Waterbury student about threat

Police said they were at a middle school in Waterbury on Friday to interview a student about a threat.

The report was that the student threatened to bring a gun to Wallace Middle School.

They said the "student is actively being interviewed by police at this time."

However, they said there is no evidence that it was a credible threat. It does remain under investigation.

Police said they hope to release more information later in the day.

