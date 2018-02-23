PD: Student approached East Hartford Middle School with pellet pistol

Police in East Hartford responded to the middle school on Friday where someone was seen with an air pellet pistol.

The juvenile suspect, who is not an East Hartford Middle School student, was found near the school with an air pellet pistol in a backpack.

It happened around 8 a.m.

Police responded immediately and apprehended the individual.

No lockdown was ever put in place, and there were no extra patrols because of the incident.

It is unclear what school the student attends.

