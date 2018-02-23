PD: Man set car on fire after arguing with girlfriend

An Ansonia man is facing charges after police said he set his car on fire after having an argument with his girlfriend.

It happened just after midnight on Friday at a home on Crescent Street.

Police said 32-year-old Orlando Velez allegedly set the car on fire after arguing with his girlfriend.

The car was in a driveway, within 10 feet of the home. Four people inside the home were forced to evacuate.

The fire was put out before it spread to the home.

Velez was found hiding in a backyard on Howard Avenue and was taken into custody.

He was charged with second-degree arson and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was held on a $100,000 bond.

