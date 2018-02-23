Teen charged, passenger likely paralyzed following stolen vehicle crash at Trinity

The stolen vehicle struck a pillar outside of Trinity College. (Hartford police)

One of the three teens involved in a Summit Street crash in Hartford is likely paralyzed from the neck down. (Hartford police)

A teen involved in a stolen vehicle crash on the Trinity College campus in Hartford is likely paralyzed from the neck down, according to police.

The 16-year-old remains in critical but stable condition at Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

A 14-year-old girl from West Hartford admitted to Hartford police that she was the driver but refused to answer questions from detectives. She was in the presence of her parents at the time.

She and a third teen who fled the scene of the crash were also transported to the hospital, but for minor injuries.

The crash happened on Tuesday just before 5 a.m.

Police said they responded to Summit Street and New Britain Avenue.

When they arrived, they said they learned that a stolen vehicle was involved and that it struck a brick and concrete pillar on the college campus.

The 16-year-old was trapped in the back seat, the driver remained on the scene and the third, another 14-year-old girl from West Hartford, ran but was later driven to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The vehicle had been stolen out of West Hartford, police said.

Hartford police said they visited the driver's home on Thursday.

They said given the severity of the 16-year-old's injuries and the evidence they collected, the driver was issued a paper summons to appear in juvenile court on March 3.

She was charged with operating without a license and reckless driving.

The teens have not been identified because of their ages.

