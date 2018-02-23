Reverend claims $73,000 worth of items stolen from his car

New Haven police are investigating after $73,000 worth of jewels, cash, electronics, and religious items were reportedly stolen from a reverend’s car.

On Wednesday, officers responded to Yale-New Haven Hospital where Rev. Ramzi Musallam, of Pennsylvania, said items were stolen from his car that was valeted on Howard Avenue.

Musallam, of the Flight 93 Memorial Chapel in Friedens, PA, told police he left his red Cadillac with the Towne Park Valet Service on Wednesday. When he went to retrieve it, he claimed over $73,000 worth of items were stolen from his car.

Police said Musallam claimed he locked the glove compartment before handing over the car, but said $9,000 in cash, a First National Bank credit card, a Summerset Trust credit card and a Visa Platinum credit card were also stolen.

He claims the following were stolen:

His house keys

Checks from Summerset Bank with the account name “Flight 93 Memorial Church Complex Foundation Inc.”

black HP computer valued at approximately $1,000

white iPad Pro valued at $800

Pectoral Cross made out of 21k gold valued at approximately $14,000

21k gold Golbean valued at $700

gold Crozier staff valued at $7,000

21k gold Bishop’s ring with an amethyst stone valued at $12,000

black PlayStation 4 with six unknown games valued at $350

chalice and paten set valued at $15,000

an 18k gold chain and cross valued at approximately $500

a Bishop`s Vestment valued at $6,500

a Bishop`s Crown valued at $4,500, a blessing cross valued at $300

a black wheeled Samsonite suitcase containing church documents valued at $350

black Nintendo Switch with the game "Sweepy" valued at $360

To see photos of the items, click here.

Musallam told police the thief missed the $30,000 worth of jewels he left in the trunk.

Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.