PD: Ledyard traffic stop leads to marijuana arrest

On the morning of Feb. 21, a Ledyard police officer pulled over a car that had crossed over the white line.

During the stop, the officer discovered that the driver had 3 ounces of marijuana and over $2,900 in cash.

The owner and driver of the vehicle, Daphne Sims of Norwich CT, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

She was held on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.