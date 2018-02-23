CT students join lawmakers in fight for gun control

Students are joining lawmakers in the fight for gun control (WFSB)

Connecticut students got together Friday and joined forces with elected leaders.

There has been much talk of gun control lately after the recent school shooting in Florida.

This time around, it's not just parents and elected officials talking change; it's also the students.

"By doing nothing day after day after day, Congress has sent an endorsement on these murders,” said U.S. Senator Chris Murphy.

A high school student from Lane Murdock said "I have been doing lockdowns since first grade - that is my normal - learning to sit in a dark corner as a child wondering if this is how it’s going to be when it happens"

They want universal background checks, which 97 percent of Americans support; the age to buy a gun raised to 21, and a ban on assault weapons like the AR15.

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League wants other actions taken before taking away gun rights, saying we should be looking at "failure of the police, the FBI involvement and the resource officer that failed to enter the school and protect the children."

Mark Barden, who lost his son Daniel during the Sandy Hook shooting stated "Here we are again, trying to figure out what the hell are we going to do about this.”

The Ridgefield High School students say their generation will have a voice, saying they will vote.

Murdock can't vote yet but she has organized a national school walk out.

"When I found out about Florida felt numb. I kind of moved on and when I was reflecting back I was in school and I realized I should not be numb - this is not normal - this is not ok,” Murdock said.

On March 24 there will be a National Student March in Washington D.C. The National School Walkout organized by Murdock is scheduled to be held on April 20.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.