Social media experts weigh in on video of hospital attack

Officials have identified the name of a man who reportedly drove a car into Middlesex Hospital and lit himself on fire Thursday morning.More >
A man who intentionally drove into a hospital in Middletown, lit himself on fire and streamed the whole incident on Facebook remained in critical condition on Friday.More >
A teen involved in a stolen vehicle crash on the Trinity College campus in Hartford is likely paralyzed from the neck down, according to police.More >
Southeastern Louisiana University says two people were injured after gunshots were fired on campus in an incident involving "several individuals."More >
A New Britain woman is facing charges after police said she brought heroin to her boyfriend, who was a patient in the hospital.More >
A stolen vehicle crash closed down an intersection on the West Hartford-Hartford line Friday morning.More >
After a man drove a car into the emergency department of Middlesex Hospital on Thursday, other hospitals across the state are taking safety precautions.More >
A website that ranks schools released its list of this year's safest school districts.More >
Liberty Bank experienced an issue with some direct deposits and external transfers on Friday.More >
Police said they were at a middle school in Waterbury on Friday to interview a student about a threat.More >
