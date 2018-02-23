Town rallying behind girl struck by tree in Granby

A 10-year-old girl from Granby is still recovering in the hospital, but her town is supporting her during her recovery.

Katie O’Neill was seriously hurt on Tuesday when a tree fell on her at McLean Game Refuge.

Katie plays for the travel basketball team in Granby and their first playoff game is going to be at Granby High School on Friday night.

Her teammates are filling the gym to support her road to recovery.

Katie is number 25 on the team. Coach Time Heinze said she is the tallest girl on the basketball team.

“Katie is the greatest. She comes to practice every day with such a great positive attitude, just an infectious nature about her that gets the whole team up,” Heinze said.

Now it’s the teams turn to be there for Katie.

She is in critical condition at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. Katie was airlifted by Lifestar Helicopter on Tuesday after she was struck by a tree during a stroll with her friends.

“We did get an opportunity to see Katie. She was in her own room, which we thought was positive, in the ICU recovering and all I can tell you at least when we were there, all the signs and metrics were moving in the right direction,” Heinze said.

On Friday afternoon, friends of the O’Neill family posted an update on Facebook that said:

“Katie is a fighter and continues proving it to us the last couple days. Thank you for all your prayers, donations, offers to help and good wishes out there in Katie Nation!!!”

Jean Keating at Granby Pharmacy said her son is also 10-years-old and the whole town is supporting the family.

“She’s a sweet, playful girl. She plays basketball, she runs around with her brother, and she’s just a cute, happy, friendly little girl. We all come together, and we’re praying and we love them and we’re a family,” Keating said.

Around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Katie’s teammates are filling the gym at Granby Memorial High School during their playoff game.

“We thought just how can we support Katie and her family and show support and we though, why not fill the gym. Filly the gym with as many people as we can,” Heinze said.

The Granby community is also showing their support with a GoFundMe Page that’s been shared hundreds of times. You can make a donation for Katie here.

