Brighter and milder start to the week

CLEARING & PATCHY FOG & ICE TONIGHT

The rain is over! After having received anywhere form 0.5” to 1.5” of liquid, we are now going to enjoy a spell of dry weather.

Overnight, the clouds will depart. As a consequence, the air will cool off a little bit more, with many locations having lows reach into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Moisture from today’s rain will bot condense to form patchy fog and freeze. As a result, there may be a few areas of black ice tomorrow morning. So, plan on a little extra time for the ride into work and, when making the commute, don’t trust that what looks wet is just wet; it may be icy.

NEXT WEEK

Pleasant Monday through Wednesday

Tomorrow will be pleasant. You should expect a partly sunny sky and a dry, milder northwesterly breeze. Highs will easily reach into the low and middle 50s. The air will turn a little colder Monday night and temperatures will dip to near 30 degrees.

Tuesday will offer bright sunshine. High pressure will build over New England, calming the wind while squelching cloud production. So, count on a mostly sunny sky, a light wind, and highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday’s weather will generally be good, except for an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon and a few rain showers that may arrive during the evening. Before clouds arrive, temperatures are expected to reach 50 degrees, perhaps even higher, for one more day.

March will roar in like a lion

The end of next week could be quite interesting! A very strong North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) will develop with building high pressure over Greenland and a cut-off low developing over the northeastern United States. We still don’t know the fine details yet, but there is the potential for a powerful coastal storm Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend. What may start off as rain Thursday may transition to snow Friday and into Saturday. There may even be enough snow to shovel. As of now, we only have a thumbnail sketch of things, but the details will get less blurry in the coming days!

Quieter by Sunday

Sunday will be brighter than Thursday through Sunday. By then, the storm will move east and high pressure will build into the region. The air will remain colder, with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s.

A RECAP OF WEDNESDAY’S RECORD SHATTERING WARMTH!

The temperature soared to 77 degrees at Bradley International Airport! The record for February 21st was shattered by 14 degrees! The previous record was 63 degrees, set 88 years ago in 1930. It was also the all-time warmest day on record for the month of February and records date back 113 years! The previous record was 73 degrees, set on February 24th in 1985. Plus, it was the all-time record high for the meteorological winter (December, January, and February)! The previous record was 76 degrees, which was set on December 7th in 1998. In Bridgeport, the high was 67 degrees. That broke the February 21st record by 8 degrees. The previous record was 59 degrees, set in 2002. 67 degrees was also a tie for Bridgeport’s all-time record for the month of February, which was previously set in in 1976 and in 1977.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

